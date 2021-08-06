Ferrari at Zolder for round three of DTM

After only two weeks’ break, the DTM championship resumes with round three of the season at Zolder. Two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s, fielded by Red Bull Alpha Tauri AF Corse, will vie for a valuable result on the Belgian track.

Zolder is seen as the home of the DTM, having hosted the first round of the series back in 1984. The DTM last came here in 2002. It is a fast and challenging track full of glamour and history, a little over 4 km long. It offers a mix of slow and ultra-fast turns, high kerbs, and very tight chicanes, demanding maximum driving precision, with no room for error. Once again, a limited audience of 5,000 will be present for all three days of the event.

Liam Lawson will take the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Red Bull AF Corse. The New Zealander finished second in the previous round at Lausitzring, penalised by the Balance of Performance that left him with less power than his rivals. However, the result could have been better if he had not stalled during a pit stop in Race-2. Lawson will be keen to achieve a strong result for the championship in which he lies second in the overall standings, just four lengths behind Kelvin van der Linde. “I’m super excited for Zolder”, said the Ferrari #30 driver ahead of the Belgian round. “We’ve been testing there before, and it’s quite a fun track, but also really hard to drive at with these cars. It will be interesting to see how the teams survive the races regarding tyres, brakes and things like that. I’m excited for the third round. We had a good weekend at the Lausitzring so hopefully we can keep taking good points. We will have a good amount of weight in the car in the first race, which will make it tough, but we’ll do our best as always”.

Alex Albon, fifth in the standings, will take the wheel of the Ferrari of AlphaTauri AF Corse, determined to improve on the fifth and eleventh places he recorded in the German round at Lausitzring. “Zolder is a really cool circuit”, said the Thai. “It’s a track we’ve tested at before, so hopefully, this will prepare us well for the weekend. It’s definitely an interesting circuit with not much overtaking, which means qualifying will be really important. I’m looking forward to the third round in Belgium”.

Programme. On Friday, two free practice sessions are scheduled from 12:10pm to 2:55pm and from 3.30pm to 4.15pm. Qualifying for Race-1 is on Saturday from 10am to 10.20am, with the green light for the race at 1.30pm. On Sunday, Quali 2 is from 10.10am to 10.30am, while Race-2 runs from 1.30pm to 3pm.