Drivers' comments after LMGTE qualifying at Spa

At the end of qualifying on the Belgian track, some of the 488 GTE drivers commented on their performance.

Davide Rigon, 488 GTE no. 71: “I’m delighted with the result as we struggled a bit to find the car's balance in free practice. We worked hard to improve the effectiveness of our 488 GTE along the track, and we think we found a good foundation for tomorrow's six-hour race. Certainly, fifth place on the grid doesn't reflect our expectations, but we are closer compared to what we saw in free practice even though the difference in power between the cars weighs heavily. Our goal is to mount the podium, and we'll carry on working to achieve it”.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, 488 GTE no. 51: “There's not much to say. It was hard to do better than that. The car performed quite well, but we can't count on the same power as our rivals and so, going slower, it's impossible to fight for pole”.

Nicklas Nielsen, 488 GTE no. 83: “We're pretty happy with the qualifying, with the result as well. I think in the end maybe the Porsche was a bit stronger than we might have expected, but I think if we look at the bigger picture compared to our rivals, I think we did a good job. We are there for the race tomorrow. Six hours of racing will be long, and I think we are good in the long runs as well, like we used to be in the other races, and so I am looking forward to seeing what will happen”.