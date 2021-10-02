Driver comments after Race 1 at Hockenheim

An intense race from pole to the flag with the two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s of Albon and Lawson once again stealing the limelight on track. Albon managed to claw his way back from ninth on the grid, while Lawson saw the third step of the podium slip away in a frantic finish. We collected the drivers' thoughts at the end of the weekend’s first undertaking.

Alex Albon: “It was a good race after a qualifying session in which I could have been faster. I started ninth and there were some collisions ahead of me but I managed to pass a couple of cars at the start. With a faster race pace I was able to extend my stint and push harder. I was able to take advantage of a new set of tyres and this allowed me to overtake more. I really enjoyed the race, especially after coming back from the Assen weekend where it was hard to overtake. Here the track allowed such overtaking manoeuvres, so more battles were expected in the race.”



Liam Lawson: “The race was tough and finishing fourth is not the most ideal result but we mustn’t forget the ballast we had on board. I think the outcome is good though, especially considering the aggressiveness shown by some drivers today. On the final lap, I think the battle with Rockenfeller went a bit over the top. The result of Alex [Albon, ed] shows that the car has great racing potential. I think we will have to rethink our strategy to be more competitive tomorrow.”

