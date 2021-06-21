Double podium in Pro-Am for AF Corse at Zandvoort

The fourth round of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, the season's second Sprint Cup contest, took place at the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort over the weekend. The Ferrari of Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels left the Netherlands with a second and third place in the Pro-Am class.

Race-1. The first race on the programme saw a strong performance from car #52 driven by the Italo-Belgian duo in the Pro-Am class. Machiels and Bertolini's usual competitive pace yielded second place, ahead of the Mercedes driven by Pierburg-Baumann. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020s competing in the Silver Cup ran into more problems. Sky - Tempesta Racing #93, crewed by Giorgio Roda and Chris Froggatt, finished seventh, while Benjamin Hites and David Perel of Rinaldi Racing were forced to retire.



Race-2. The second outing of the Dutch weekend was equally enthralling: AF Corse's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 claimed another podium finish with third place in the Pro-Am. In the Silver Cup, the Ferrari of Rinaldi Racing got some payback for Race-1 with a decent performance and fourth place in class, eighth overall. The Sky - Tempesta Racing car had a trickier time of it with Giorgio Roda and Chris Froggatt tenth over the line.



Appointments. For its fifth round, the GT World Challenge, Europe moves from Zandvoort on the North Sea to the Misano World Circuit on the Adriatic coast, where the Sprint Cup competitors will be back on track. The round will be held over the weekend of July 2-4.

