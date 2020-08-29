Double joy for Ferrari at the Paul Ricard night race

First and third place for the Ferrari 488 GTE crews involved in the third round night race of the European Le Mans Series. Four hours of dramatic twists and turns ended with Spirit of Race taking the crown with their crew of Duncan Cameron, Matthew Griffin and Aaron Scott. Meanwhile, the all-female Iron Lynx outfit, made up of Manuela Gostner, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey earned a place on the lowest step of the podium. In between were the Porsche 911 crew of Proton Competition with the Christian Ried, Michele Beretta and Alessio Picariello partnership.

Three main teams shared the spotlight: Proton Competition got off to the better start, only to let Iron Lynx take the lead, who remained at the head for a greater part of the race. But just when success seemed within grasp, the latter stages of the competition produced a surprise. An accident brought out the Safety Car and Spirit of Race were able to take maximum advantage and make it past the chequered flag in first place.

The full race report will be available tomorrow.