Double front row for Ferrari at Monza

The top two Ferraris will start from second on the grid in the LMGTE Pro and Am classes at the 6 Hours of Monza, the third round of the FIA WEC World Championship. In the Pro class, Alessandro Pier Guidi and in the Am, François Perrodo, were the fastest 488 GTEs in qualifying on the Lombard circuit.

LMGTE-Pro. The slipstream effect, always a feature of the “Temple of Speed”, favoured Kevin Estre’s Porsche, which took pole by just 65 thousandths ahead of Pier Guidi’s Ferrari #51. The Frenchman took advantage of the 2017 World Champion’s slipstream to clock the quickest time of 1:45.412, which the Italian couldn’t better over the four timed laps. At the wheel of the twin car #52, Miguel Molina turned in a best time of 1:46.214 to claim fourth place. The Spaniard could not take advantage of any slipstreams in his attempts but is still optimistic about tomorrow’s race.



LMGTE-Am. In a qualifying session that saw ten cars bunched within a second and a half, reigning champion François Perrodo lapped the 5.793 km of the Monza circuit in 1:47.541 in AF Corse’s 488 GTE #83, claiming second place on the grid ahead of Roberto Lacorte in the Ferrari of Cetilar Racing. The other two AF Corse cars monopolised the third row, with Christopher Ulrich setting an excellent time in car #61 and Thomas Flohr in #54. Sarah Bovy was the best of the two Iron Lynx entries, in seventh, while Christian Hook made his season debut in ninth for Rinaldi Racing.



Schedule. The race will start at 12pm noon on Sunday and conclude six hours later.

