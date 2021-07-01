Double date for Britcar at Silverstone

The Britcar championship returns to Silverstone this weekend, with four Ferraris lining up in the Trophy series - where over 40 cars are expected - and the Endurance series. The public will be allowed into the stands for the occasion.

Endurance. The Endurance series entrants will battle it out in an unusual format of a single 120-minute race with just one mandatory pit stop, a first for Britcar. The favourites in Class 3 include the Ferrari 458 Challenge #144 of Chris Goddard and Charlie Hollings of RNR Performance Cars, who bagged two wins in the last round at Oulton Park, along with two pole positions and the fastest lap. The Ferrari 458 Challenge of Red River Sport by FF Corse will compete in the same class, with Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem, whose experience should help them handle the two-hour race. Indeed, the crew recently competed in the WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while Mowlem has amassed numerous wins and podiums in almost all the major international endurance classics. The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo of JW Bird Motorsport will race in Class 2, with Michael Jones at the wheel. The presence of another 488 Challenge Evo from John Danby Mspt is still to be confirmed in this class.



Trophy. The Silverstone weekend programme will also find space for two 50-minute Trophy races, with RNR Performance Cars lining up a Ferrari 355 in Class 2, again driven by Chris Goddard, who has a double engagement, together this time with Richard Dougal.



Programme. The Endurance race will kick off with the free practice session from 9am to 9.20am on Saturday, followed by qualifying from 11.30am to 12pm and the green light for the two-hour race at 3.55pm. On Sunday, the Trophy programme starts with qualifying from 10.15am to 10.35am and follows with the two 50-minute races at 1.10pm and 5.05pm.

