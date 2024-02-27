Debut of 296 LMGT3s in Prologue at Qatar

The new era of production-derived cars in the endurance world commenced in Qatar, with the official two-day Prologue at the Lusail track. The two 296 LMGT3s of Vista AF Corse number 54 and 55 made their track debut following their official unveiling at Linate airport a couple of weeks earlier. The team completed all necessary operations, enabling the cars to tackle the 5.3km circuit starting from session two of the four scheduled over the two days.

During the second outing, the number 54 car driven by Flohr, Castellacci, and Rigon encountered an issue with the flow meter, resulting in a prolonged pit stop that prevented the completion of the planned programme. However, it still clocked the second-fastest time of 1:54.542. Meanwhile, teammates Heriau, Mann, and Rovera closed in ninth position, gathering valuable data for defining the car's setup. On the second day, during the third and fourth sessions, the 296 GT3 number 54 consistently performed among the fastest cars on the track, securing the second position on the timesheet in both instances. Meanwhile, after finishing the morning session in sixth place, the number 55 car improved its performance, ultimately securing fourth place.