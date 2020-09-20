Comments from the drivers after the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Alessandro Pier Guidi, AF Corse #51: “It's a real shame; we all really believed in this victory. We finished second, but at least we have no regrets as we gave our all and couldn't have done any better. The car and AF Corse were perfect. The strategy was also very good and the drivers performed well, staying out of trouble. I want June of next year to come around so that I can try again.”

James Calado, AF Corse #51: “We have to see the positive side of this, that is, to have finished second at Le Mans. It's my third podium and we have to be happy even though I honestly don't feel the same emotions as last year. Expectations were high to repeat the win but we didn’t succeed because the Aston Martins were faster. We got the maximum that was within our reach and the team did an excellent job and, even if second place is not what we had hoped for, it allows us to pick up some important points.”

Daniel Serra, AF Corse #51: “Finishing second is a positive result, but it's not what we wanted. We fought all the way through for the victory. I think our race was good, perhaps better than last year's. Today it was difficult to beat Aston Martin, both the team and the drivers did a great job.”

Nicklas Nielsen, AF Corse #83: “This has been my first participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and I am delighted with the result. The third place today feels like a victory to me. It was really tough but it was important to make it to the finish line. I want to thank Ferrari, the team, the engineers and all the mechanics. It is an important result for the championship, even if it will continue to be hard.”

François Perrodo, AF Corse #83: “I am extremely happy with this splendid result. The race was very tough, perhaps the most difficult edition in which I have participated. The level in the LMGTE Am class is as high as ever, as we have already seen in the FIA WEC. We have a great team who have done an excellent job. Emmanuel has the experience and Nicklas is talented. The start was not easy with the puncture but we gradually made up ground from thirteenth to third place.”

Emmanuel Collard, AF Corse #83: “We are happy with this third place as far as the championship goes. We tried to get as many points as possible as we were fourth with half an hour still to go. Nicklas in the last part of the race got involved in a great battle which he came out of on top to clinch the third position.”