Comments after WEC qualifying at Spa

It was an intense twenty minutes with many surprises, starting with the poor grip the drivers experienced on the seven-kilometre-plus track, which saw the Ferraris consigned to fourth and fifth on the grid. We heard from the drivers who competed in the session.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: “The lap was pretty clean, although there is always room for improvement. I am delighted with my time and the balance of the car. We improved its handling in every session. There wasn’t much grip after the support series race, and I had to adapt my driving style to the conditions. Overall the track was slower than free practice, but I am happy with the result. It will be a long race, and we will try to win even if we don’t have much of a chance on a dry track. However, anything can happen at Spa. The weather here is very difficult to predict, and when you lack performance, sometimes it’s good to try to exploit all the variables”.

Miguel Molina: “It didn’t go as well as I had hoped because we didn’t have the expected grip along the track, but there’s not much we can do now. We’ll try to prepare as best we can for tomorrow’s race. It won’t be easy to contend with Porsche and Corvette, but we’ll give it a go”.