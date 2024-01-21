Comments after the Roar before 24

At the end of the qualifying session that determined the starting grid for IMSA's inaugural race, the 24 Hours of Daytona, the drivers involved in the session at the wheel of the 296 GT3 let out some disappointment at not being able to fight for pole position.

Daniel Serra: "It was a qualifying conditioned by traffic, because the potential of the car was greater and I am convinced that we would have had a chance to fight for pole position. Unfortunately, I didn't have a chance to put all the sectors together and this will result in us starting fifth".

Albert Costa Balboa: "I'm thrilled to be in the top six; it's exactly where I've aimed to be, and I'm extremely satisfied with the team's efforts in achieving this. The car is performing exceptionally well, offering a smooth driving experience that I really enjoy. It's important to remember that this is a new program, and we're still in the learning phase, but I believe we're making progress in the right direction. During the Roar and our practice sessions, we've experimented with various approaches. My teammates have been outstanding, contributing significantly to our success. We're all aligned in our understanding of the car's performance, which simplifies our tasks. The mechanics are doing a fantastic job too. It's crucial that we maintain our focus, stay humble, and continue moving forward. So far, everything looks promising."

Antonio Fuoco: "The strategy we had envisaged was based on two laps of tyre preparation and then attacking for time on the third attempt, but the red flag changed the plans. If we had had the chance to cover even just one more lap, I am convinced that the time could have been better".

Alessio Rovera: "It was not a lucky session from the traffic point of view, I could not find a clean lap. In those hectic moments, however, it was not even possible to create a margin from the car in front as it would have meant losing even more time and positions".

Miguel Molina: "The session was difficult because of the traffic and we were not able to exploit the potential of the car. I am convinced that we could have started further up the grid, but I remain confident for the race”.