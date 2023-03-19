Comments after the 12 Hours of Sebring

The 12 Hours of Sebring goes into the archives as a record of progress in the performance of the Ferrari 296 GT3, although the Balance of Performance still has a significant impact on the car's potential. A possible podium in the GTD Pro class faded in a finale full of twists and turns, while the GTD class entrants endured a more difficult contest by the time the checkered flag flew.

Davide Rigon, Risi Competizione: “Actually through the race we were pretty fast, good pace, good strategy, nothing to say. The team did an amazing job to prepare the car, and Ferrari did a big improvement from Daytona, so we are just very happy about our car. The balance [of the car] was very nice and it was a pleasure to drive this car during the race. [In the] last stint you win or you lose, and we were unlucky at the end. We got hit by a prototype and that’s it. We could have arrived at the podium this time but we will continue to push with Risi and Ferrari to improve our car. Let’s see if we can win at least one race this year”.

Daniel Serra, Risi Competizione: “Unfortunately not the end we were expecting. We were there, fighting for the podium but unfortunately a prototype put me out on corner 3. I don’t know what happened. I saw the images I know is a prototype, he bumped me in the back and then I spun and that’s it. Anyway now we have to think about Watkins Glen, see what can we do better. I hope to have a better BoP as well, it’s still a little bit far from the other in terms of weight and power so, I don’t know… let’s see what they do for the next races. For sure we are closer, but not close enough. If you compare with Corvette or Mercedes they’re flying compared to us, they’re on a different level. I was able to fight with them and see what is the difference, anyway... IMSA usually do a good job, so let’s see what they do for the next race”.

Miguel Molina, AF Corse: “It has been [a] difficult race for us, we had a couple of issues that compromised our result but then we need to finish the race and take the maximum experience possible, and that’s what we did. At the end we still need to work but for sure we will take positive things and we will see in the next race”.