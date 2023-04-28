Comments after 6 Hours of Spa qualifying

Qualifying for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps ended with three Ferraris in the top ten of the LMGTE Am class: Richard Mille AF Corse with the 488 GTE number 83 will start on the third row, while the crews of the number 54 of AF Corse and the 57 of Kessel Racing will line up in seventh and ninth. However, AF Corse’s 488 GTE number 21, which missed out on qualifying, will start from the back. The race, the third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, runs on Saturday 29th, from 12.45 p.m. (local time).

Luis Perez Companc, 488 GTE #83: “Qualifying was challenging, considering I only had two laps to set the time and encountered a lot of traffic. I couldn’t get the best time, which was a pity. In any case, the car is quick, and I am very confident about the race.”



Davide Rigon, 488 GTE #54: “My first thought is for the entire AF Corse team, who worked non-stop from last night, after the accident with the number 21 Ferrari in free practice 3, to ensure we were ready for qualifying. It’s an excellent car, so we will start the race aiming for a great result. Spa is a tricky but very fascinating track, with many variables, starting with the weather. We will set off aiming for the podium.”



Daniel Serra, 488 GTE #57: “We had a good qualifying with Kimura, a session interrupted by a red flag which affected progress, especially as it cooled the tyres. We feel positive going into the race.”

