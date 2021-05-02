Comments after 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

Four Ferraris finished on the podium in the LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am classes in the first race of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship. The victory of reigning champions Perrodo and Nielsen, assisted by Rovera on his world championship debut, added further lustre to this result. We heard from some of the participants after the race.

James Calado, AF Corse #51: “A good start to the season for us and for Ferrari with a double podium. I am happy to be back behind the wheel after so long and to have finished second. The Porsche is very quick, but we knew that. However, we have to try to find ways to improve our pace. Today though, we couldn’t have done more. The car went well, as did the team and our new engineer. We did things right, but it wasn’t enough to win”.



Daniel Serra, AF Corse #52: “It’s always very nice to open with a podium, and I think there were good and bad moments during the race. We’re going to analyse the latter primarily because we need to learn from them. It was my first race in the WEC as a starter, so I still have to get used to some of the dynamics, the traffic and lots of little things that give me hope because I know there is room for improvement”.



Alessio Rovera, AF Corse #83: “We knew we could count on a reliable car and a potentially high pace because we had a good pace right from the first free practice. We managed to put it all into practice, and we were good at not making any mistakes, even at the most delicate moments, including lapping and full-course yellows. I couldn’t have dreamt of a better debut than this, but it is real”.



Antonello Coletta, Head of Attività Sportive GT: “Today’s race gave us two great podiums in the Pro and Am classes. I am happy with the performance of the 51 and 52 crews because they achieved the best possible result here in Belgium. I am especially pleased to see the reigning world champions, Nielsen and Perrodo, back on the top step of the podium. They drove a great race alongside Rovera. Congratulations also to the Cetilar Racing crew for the best possible celebration of the start of their programme with Ferrari”.



