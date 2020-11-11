Club Competizioni GT travels the world in 2021

The 2021 season agenda of the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes includes nine rounds in seven countries and three continents that will provide the venues for a calendar that promises excitement and spectacle.

Monza will host the season debut at the Temple of Speed, on 30 and 31 March. The second appointment, also in Europe, is scheduled for 27 and 28 April at Spielberg in Austria.

In June, the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes will join the traditional Ferrari Racing Days which take place from 4 to 6 June on the Tianjin track in China, near Beijing. The fourth round, again held during the Ferrari Racing Days, will run from 25 to 27 June, also in Asia, this time at the famous Suzuka circuit in Japan.

In July, the next round from the 16th to the 18th, will once more coincide with the Ferrari Racing Days, this time in the US, at the historic Indianapolis ring. Less than two weeks later, the Formula 1 Clienti single-seaters and the supercars of XX Programmes will make another appearance in the States, this time on the Watkins Glen track in New York State.

The 2021 programme then returns to Europe with three days at the Nürburgring together with the Ferrari Racing Days. However, on 30 August the XX Programmes cars will have the 173 corners of the Nordschleife all to themselves. The scene then shifts from Germany to the UK, or Silverstone to be precise, where the last Ferrari Racing Days before the Finali Mondiali will take place from 17 to 19 September.