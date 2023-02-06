Club Competizioni GT restarts in Middle East

The 2023 season of Club Competizioni GT kicked off with two weekends in the United Arab Emirates. With this programme, the Maranello manufacturer gives motorsport enthusiasts a chance to drive their GT cars on some of the world’s most famous tracks in exclusive, non-competitive events.

After the Dubai Regional round held over the last weekend in January, Club Competizioni GT travelled to Abu Dhabi on the weekend of 5 February. The Yas Marina track hosted the first International calendar event, held during Ferrari Racing Days.

Abu Dhabi. Spectacular night-time practice sessions enriched the weekend programme, giving the entrants to the first international round a chance to test themselves on the 5.281-kilometre track, opened in 2009, which also hosts the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

At Yas Marina, the public could admire two examples of the Ferrari 488 GT3. This car was the most successful model in the Italian company’s history, recording 511 victories and 119 titles in international competition.

The sports cars taking part in the event also included two Ferrari 488 GT Modificata, the limited-edition custom model unveiled in 2020. The Modificata draws on the track experience gained with the GT3 and GTE versions, transferring it into a model capable of fully exploiting the power of the mid-rear V8.

The calendar. The next events will take place in the USA at Homestead – Miami (Regional) and the Circuit of the Americas – COTA (International) on the weekends of 5 March and 23 April, respectively.