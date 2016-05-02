02 maggio 2016

Sarnano, 2 May - The 26th Trofeo Lodovico Scarfiotti, the opening round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship, took place in the wet at Sarnano. GT. Lucio Peruggini enjoyed a victorious debut in the GT3 version of the Ferrari 458 of AB Motorsport. He made his intentions clear from the start and executed them in a difficult climb. Ignazio Cannavò (One Racing Lamborghini) took second, while third went to Luca Gaetani in his first race with the Ferrari 458 GT Cup of RAM. Second win. Piero Nappi triumphed in his category with the 550 Maranello of Scuderia Vesuvio. The overall victory went to Simone Faggioli on the debut of the official Norma.