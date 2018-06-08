08 giugno 2018

Maranello, 8 June 2017 - The third round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship will be held in Puglia from 8 to 10 June with the 61st edition of the Coppa Selva di Fasano, the classic race organised by Egnathia Corse. Programme. The weekend programme kicks off on Friday 8 June with the sporting and technical scrutineering at Selva from 11 am to 7:30 pm. Saturday will see to two practice climbs starting from 9.30 am, along the classic 5.6 km track, which alternates highly technical stretches with other easier ones. Race-1 starts at 9 am, followed by the second competitive climb before the award ceremony at the Municipal Casino di Selva di Fasano. GT. The GT group is still wide open, with a growing number of prestigious cars including the Ferraris. Local driver Lucio Peruggini of AB Motorsport returns to the fray after missing the Verzegnis race. Besides him, the Superchallenge team will be fielding two Ferrari 458 Challenge EVOs crewed by Roberto Ragazzi and Alessandro Pietta. The Ferraristi will face the challenge of Marco Iacoanglei in the BMW, Piero Nappi’s Aston Martin and the Porsche of Roberto Iaquinta.