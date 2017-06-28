28 giugno 2017

Maranello, 28 June 2017 - When Lucio Peruggini dons a helmet and driving suit and climbs into his Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 he wins. Indeed, he has just triumphed in the Coppa Paolino Teodori, the fourth round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship. Three out of three. This season the AB Motorsport driver previously won at Reventino and Sarnano only failing to pick up points in the Verzegnis-Sella Chianzutan, a race in which he didn't compete. Roberto Ragazzi is his closest rival in the standings with the 458 Challenge EVO. In the Coppa Teodori the Superchallenge team driver finished fourth in the group and second in the class, behind Luca Gaetani who dominated the GT Cup class. The Trento-Bondone. The Italian Hill Climb Championship immediately moves onto the Trento Bondone, one of the most famous races in its category, which is fought along the road that climbs from Sardagna up the Trento mount through the hamlets of Candriai, Vaneze, Norge And Vason, where the race always finishes. The race is also valid for the European Hill Climb Championship.