Lamezia Terme, 27 April 2017 – The 2017 season of the Italian Hillclimb Championship opens this weekend with the 19th Cronoscalata del Reventino (the Reventino Time Trial Hillclimb) being held in the streets outside Lamezia Terme and organized by Racing Team Lamezia, Lametia Motorsport and the Automobile Club Catanzaro. Programme. The programme will enter its crucial phase on Friday 28 when the technical checks will be carried out at the Lamezia Terme Peppino Impastato Parc, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The engines will roar on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m., for the two reconnaissance runs on the 6 km course, which leads from the Magolà hamlet in the municipality of Lamezia Terme to picturesque Platania. The race will start on Sunday, at 9:30 a.m. Two Ferrari cars. There will be two Ferrari cars racing in Calabria. On the Ferrari 458 Italia GTE entered by AB Motorsport the reigning champion will try to win the second title in a row while on the Superchallenge 458 Challenge EVO car there will be Roberto Ragazzi, winner of the 2015 title. Ferrari won more than 20 times in the Cronoscalata del Reventino with the last triumph that came less than one year ago courtesy of Piero Nappi in the Scuderia Vesuvio 550 Maranello.