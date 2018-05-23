23 maggio 2018

Verzegnis, 23 May 2018 - More than 250 cars will be competing in the 49th edition of the Verzegnis-Sella Chianzutan. Excitement is rising ahead of the 25-27 May time trial with almost every title-winning driver at the start and several competitors due to arrive from abroad. Safety is better than last year, with new crash barriers and improvements to the track’s artificial chicane. Programme. The event programme kicks off on Friday 25 May at the Verzegnis Arena with the sporting scrutineering from 2 pm to 6:30 pm and the technical scrutineering from 2:30 pm to 7 pm. On Saturday 26 the engines rev up for two test climbs, with a 9:30 am start for the reconnaissance runs along the 5,640 metres between Ponte Landaia, the outskirts of Verzegnis, and Sella Chianzutan. Sunday is the key day, with Race-1 at 9 am, while Race-2 will follow after the cars arrive back down in the starting area. The award ceremony will be held in the finish area. In addition to the FIA International Cup and the CIVM, the time trial counts towards the Italian Hill Climb Trophy, the Austrian Championship, the Slovenian Championship, the new Alpe Adria Hill Climb Trophy and the FIA CEZ Historic, the Central European series reserved for classic cars. The Ferrari cars. Four Maranello cars will line up at the start, seeking victory in the GT group and other subclasses. Luca Gaetani will be at the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3 of Vimotorsport, while Francesco ‘Ragastas’ Ferretti will be in the F430 of Team Bora. The two 458 EVO Challenge cars of the Superchallenge team will be driven by Roberto Ragazzi and Stefano Artuso.