06 luglio 2016

Vason, 6 July 2016 - As usual fans from all over Europe enjoyed an intense three days in Trento, happily thronging the entire route of the 66th Trento-Bondone. The sixth round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship, valid for the FIA International Hill Climb Cup, was organised by Scuderia Trentina. GT Cup. The GT cars put on a spectacular race. Luca Gaetani in a Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO was third in the GT group and first in the GT Cup class. The Vimotorsport driver from the Veneto increased his lead in the class and closed the gap in the overall standings still led by the other Ferrari driver Lucio Peruggini. Defending champion Roberto Ragazzi took second in the GT Cup. The group victory went to the Porsche of Marco Cristoforetti. Next meeting. Simone Faggioli was overall winner in the Trento-Bondone, his eighth victory in Europe's longest hill climb. He was driving a Norma M20 FC with Zytek engine. The Florentine driver again broke the record on the 17.3 km course, completing it in 9:07.66. The next round is the Svolte di Popoli hill climb on 24 July.