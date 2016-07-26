26 luglio 2016

Popoli, 26 July 2016 - The 54th Svolte di Popoli marked the return of the race organised by the community of Popoli and the Automobile Club Pescara to the ACI championship top series. A great audience and a spectacular performance characterised the seventh round of the Campionato Italiano Velocità Montagna [Italian Hill Climb Championship] in its Abruzzo event; in addition, the uncertain weather on race day made the Pescara event even more exciting. GT. Another win for Lucio Peruggini on a Ferrari 458 GT3 in GT class. The Foggia driver has now earned 12 first places. This year, the year of his début in CIVM, he has won all six events in which he participated. The Veneto driver Luca Gaetani took second place, thus strengthening his lead in GT Cup class. The Padua driver was at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 of the RAM team, with which he is in full harmony during his first year at the wheel of Maranello cars. Next event. The overall win went to Simone Faggioli on Norma M20 FC Zytek. Next event is the Cronoscalata del Reventino [Reventino hill climb time trial] scheduled for 7 August.