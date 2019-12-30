Maranello 30 dicembre 2019

The Campionato Italiano Velocità Montagna has once again demonstrated the great ability of Maranello-based machinery to be competitive on all terrain types, including the hill climbs of the Italian series. Ferraris took part in the various classes that make up the championship, with a lightning quick Roberto Ragazzi narrowly missing out on the overall GT title in the 488 Challenge prepared by Superchallenge and winner of the GT Supercup single class ahead of Maurizio Pittorri, also behind the wheel of a 488 Challenge. The best lap driver finished in fifth overall position, preceding Stefano Artuso aboard the 458 Challenge, champion in the GT Cup class over Vincenzo Gibiino, also in a 458 Challenge, making his series debut but already capable of snatching two wins at Morano. Tommaso Colella, in the timeless F430, triumphed in the GTS Unica class.