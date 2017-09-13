13 settembre 2017

Shanghai, 13 Sept 2017 - The Ferrari 488 GT3 recorded its first victory in the Chinese GT championship. The honours went to the car of Spirit Of Race driven by Massimiliano Wiser and Jin Xiang. Race-1. Victory came in the first of two races, when Wiser and Xiang started from second position and beat the Audi of BBT by just over two seconds. Race 2. Wiser and Xiang were again competitive on Sunday, although this time the tables were turned as they finished behind the Audi of BBT. The next round is from 3 to 5 October at Chengdu.