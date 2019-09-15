Chase from the back for HB Racing in Hockenheim Race-2

Hockenheim 15 settembre 2019

The 488 GT3 of HB Racing, needing to stage a fight-back in the second race at Hockenheim, finished the day in eighteenth place. After the tough race yesterday, the crew made up of Luca Ludwig and Sebastian Asch were forced to start from the back row of the grid after getting lumbered with a ten-position penalty. In spite of the burden, the Austrian team set out intent on climbing up the order. No sooner had the race got underway when the red flag came out on the first corner of the opening lap after an accident involving Marvin Kirchhofer and Stefan Mucke. The episode, which forced the Corvette out of the race and subsequently earned the Audi a black flag, happened directly in front of Asch at the wheel of the Ferrari when the lights went out. When the race restarted Asch clawed back some positions thanks to some deft overtaking before coming in for the mandatory pitstop to hand over to crew-mate Luca Ludwig. The ex-champion of the series likewise continued to mark up notable times to ascend the leader board to eighteenth place before taking the chequered flag. Race-2 of the weekend in Hockenheim, the penultimate date of the series, ended with Kelvin van der Linde and Patric Niederhauser sealing the championship honours. The next round is scheduled for Sachsenring from 27th to 29th September.