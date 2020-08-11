Changeable weather at Spa not enough to scare Molina

Miguel Molina is not easily frightened off by challenges, which is why the Catalan driver will be intrigued as he looks forward to the forthcoming 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. For the AF Corse driver in the #71 488 GTE machine, the Belgian race will be an absolute first, even though he’s no newcomer to marathon endurance racing, as his appearance at the 2019 24 Hours of Spa bears out. However, the tricky part is likely to be both the technical difficulties of the circuit, as well as the highly unpredictable weather conditions at the seven-plus-kilometre Ardenne forest racetrack that the Spaniard will have to tackle.