Cassidy triumphs in DTM at Spa

A Ferrari triumphed in Race-2 at Spa-Francorchamps in the third-to-last round of the DTM championship. Nick Cassidy, who set off from the second row at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse, claimed his first career victory in the German series after spending the entire race among the leaders. Felipe Fraga, driving the blue-and-white liveried car of the same team, started from tenth on the grid and was eighth at the chequered flag.

The race. The historic circuit in Belgium’s Ardennes Forest hosted the weekend’s second race on a Sunday of fine weather and clear skies with a dry track. Braking into the first corner, traditionally one of the crucial points at Spa, Cassidy avoided contact and maintained his position engaging in a sprint battle with René Rast, which recurred throughout the twenty-one-lap race to the benefit of the spectators. At the opening of the compulsory pit-stop window, the AF Corse team changed strategy, immediately recalling Fraga while leaving his teammate out on track to consolidate his lead. After the ‘lightning’ pit-stop, completed in 7.7 seconds with twenty-four minutes left, Cassidy returned and proved he was in the running for victory.

Twists and turns. In the closing stages, while the Brazilian Fraga fought for a top-ten position, Cassidy held off championship leader Sheldon Van Der Linde’s attacks, taking advantage of his car’s speed, particularly apparent on fast sections such as Eau-Rouge and Raidillon. A Full Course Yellow bunched the cars together down to the last lap, when the New Zealander, holding off his pursuers’ attempts to catch up, gained precious metres on the South African and celebrated his first triumph of the season. “I have dreamed of climbing the top step of the DTM for a long time”, said Nick Cassidy. “Today, I had nothing to lose. The team provided me with a perfect car. I felt a few frissons at the end when we all restarted side by side for the last lap, but I can finally celebrate a victory on a unique and fun track such as this”. Cassidy climbed to sixteenth place in the standings courtesy of the twenty-five points won in Race 2, while Fraga lies twelfth.

The programme. The DTM will be back in the spotlight at the Red Bull Ring on 23-25 September, before the season finale at Hockenheim on 7-9 October.