Car no. 71 post-qualifying drivers' comments

After the best time in the third free practice session, the fourth position secured at the end of qualifying doesn’t worry the crew of the 488 GTE no. 71 of AF Corse, who are aiming for their first podium of the season. The following are their comments at the end of the session.

Davide Rigon: "Qualifying went well, and I am happy with my lap despite a bit of understeer at turn 12 where I lost something. The balance is good but still has to be adjusted in some points and we will discuss with the engineers how to improve it for the race. It will be crucial to find the right tyre management strategy because degradation is worse than we expected. We are happy with qualifying and optimistic about the race. Miguel put in a good lap, and we are all close even though we only used one set of tyres. We want to secure our first podium of the year".

Miguel Molina: "We did everything we could in qualifying, without forgetting that all the set-up work done over these days is geared to the race. I think that tomorrow the race will be long and tough because the track takes a big toll on the tyres and therefore we will need a perfect strategy and a fast and constant race pace".