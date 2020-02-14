Car Guy seeking to stretch lead in ALMS

Sepang 14 febbraio 2020

The third round of the Asian Le Mans Series will see four Ferraris battling it out at the 4 Hours of Sepang this weekend in Malaysia. After a return to victory in the previous round at The Bend Motorpark in Australia, Japanese team Car Guy tops the standings on 35 points, two in front of D'Station Racing and seven ahead of HubAuto Corsa which, in turn, leads Spirit of Race by a length. The reigning champions are in Malaysia with the same crew that won on 12 January, Takeshi Kimura, Kei Cozzolino and Côme Ledogar, as is HubAuto Corsa with Davide Rigon, Marcos Gomes and Liam Talbot. Spirit of Race is also fielding the same crew of Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri Jr and Alessandro Pier Guidi, as are T2 Motorsports with David Tjiptobiantoro, Rio Haryanto and Christian Colombo in the 488 GT3. After an excellent debut in Australia, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 is back on track and is gearing up for a demanding test on the technically challenging Malaysian circuit, with its historically high temperatures and humidity levels. The programme concentrates the track action on Friday, with the free practice sessions, and Saturday with qualifying at noon local time. The race will kick off at 5 pm and finish, for the first time in the history of the Asian Le Mans Series, under artificial lighting at 9 pm.