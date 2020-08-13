Cameron and Griffin in hunt for podium at Donington Park

The historic Donington Park circuit will host the second round of the British GT Championship over the weekend of 15 and 16 August. Expectations are high for the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin of AF Corse UK.

Podium hunt. The AF Corse UK crew is keen to return to the Donington track to repeat the excellent first-round results in the GT3 Pro-Am class. At Oulton Park, in Race 1 the duo finished fourth in class and ninth overall. They also set the fastest lap time. In Race-2, AF Corse UK's Ferrari saw a podium finish slip from its grasp after an accident that forced it to retire. The quest for victory will continue in Sunday's two outings, a 60-minute session and a two-hour endurance race.

Programme. The first free practice session will start at 9:45 am on Saturday, while the second is scheduled for 12.10 pm. Qualifying kicks off at 4 pm. On Sunday, the light goes out for Race-1 at 11.05 am and Race-2 at 4:30 pm. All times refer to local time (UTC+1).