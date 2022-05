On the eve of the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – the first race of the FIA World Endurance Championship season after the pandemic outbreak – the English driver Calado is all set to take part in the Belgian stage of the world championship. A near-certain victory in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, denied by a red flag in the dying stages of the race, is still fresh in the memory and the only real remedy to erase it will be a triumph in this edition of the event.