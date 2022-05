18 gennaio 2018

Maranello, 18 Janauary 2018 - The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race took part in the 2017 British GT, crewed by Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin. The pair often starred in qualifying and only bad luck deprived them of a win. Cameron and Griffin had to make do with second place in Rockingham, when following a penalty they missed out on victory by less than a second, and a third at Snetterton. The crew finished in seventh in the standings, the team fifth.