Oulton Park, 19 April 2017 - The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race, crewed by Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin, enjoyed a positive start to the British GT season with two finishes just off the podium. Race-1. Griffin starred in the first of the two races. The Irish driver pulled off a superb recovery that brought him the fastest lap of the race while the first two steps of the podium went to the Lamborghinis of Barwell Motorsport of John Minshaw and Phil Keen and Liam Griffin and Sam Tordoff. Race-2. In the second race the Ferrari 488 GT3 just missed out on the podium with Griffin and Cameron who again clocked the fastest lap and ended the race on the attack in the wake of the Aston Martin of TF Sport team driven by Mark Farmer and Jon Barnes. Minshaw-Griffin won again ahead of Derek Johnston and Jonny Adam. Busy weekend for Griffin. The two races at Oulton Park ended a very busy weekend for Matt Griffin. The Irish driver was fighting on three fronts. On Saturday, again with Cameron, he won fourth place in the European Le Mans Series race at Silverstone in the 488 GTE of Spirit of Race. Then on Sunday he drove the same model to victory for Clearwater Racing along with Weng Sun Mok and Keita Sawa. This was a first win in the World Endurance Championship, for himself, for his teammates and for the Singapore based team.