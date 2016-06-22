Silverstone, 22 June 2016 – The Rockingham weekend saw Ferrari winning three races and tot up one more podium finish in the British GT Cup championship Round 4 of 2016. The triumphs were due to the 458 Challenge EVO number 28 of the Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering team driven by Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz. The crew won all the races scheduled for the weekend in GTC class.

GTO.

In GTO class there were three good races by John Dhillon and Marco Cioci on the 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse team. In Race-1 and Race-2 they were fourth, while in Race-3 they were behind Jordan Witt on the Bentley Continental.

Next Oulton Park.

Next meeting for the British GT Cup championship is at Oulton Park on July 23.