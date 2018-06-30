30 giugno 2018

Maranello, 30 June 2018 - The British GT Cup resumes this weekend with three races in two days as a trio of Ferraris compete in the GTC class. Three cars for four drivers. Three Ferraris will be on track with four drivers, all competing in the 488 Challenge in the GTC class. Paul Bailey and Phil Glew will be at the wheel of the car of Horsepower/SB Race-Engineering. The pair lie fourth in the general standings but top the class. The other two Ferraris will be crewed by John Dhillon in the 488 Challenge of Spirit of Race, and John Seale for FF Corse. Programme and history. On Saturday, free practices at 9:30 am GMT (CET+1) are followed by qualifying at 11:50 am. The first race of the weekend kicks off at 2 pm and the second at 5:10 pm. Qualifying on Sunday is at 11:15 am and the race at 2:20 pm. Ferrari has almost 50 wins to its name at Snetterton. The first came courtesy of Mike Parkes at the wheel of a 250 GT SWB, while the latest was in October 2017 in this championship with Bonamy Grimes in the 488 Challenge of FF Corse.