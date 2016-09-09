09 settembre 2016

Silverstone, 9 September 2016 – The GT Cup championship makes visit to the famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit and the stage is set for what should be three entertaining races. In the GTO class John Dhillon and Aaron Scott will try to find a place on the podium with their AF Corse Ferrari 458 Italia GT3. The crew is currently in second place in the standings. In the same class there are another two 458 Italias. On the No. 40 FF Corse car David Mason and Calum Lockie will try to shine while Gary Eastwood will race by himself the No. 81 car entered by G Cat Racing Team. GTC. The GTC group sees among the key players Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz will in the Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO of team Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering. Bailey and Schulz are currently leading the GTC standings but in the same category also the Wilds will be competing. Mike and Anthony will be driving the 458 Italia Challenge EVO entered by FF Corse team. Schedule. Race-1 and Race-2 will be on Saturday at 14.35 (15.35 CET) and 17.05 (18.05 CET) while Race-3 will be on Sunday at 15.15 (16.15 CET).