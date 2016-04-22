Castle Donington, 22 April – The British GT Cup Championship kicks off its 2016 season with three races at Donington Park. Three different Ferraris are entered to the race.

The cars.

In GTO class will be racing the 458 Italia GT3 no. 13 entered by AF Corse and driven by John Dhillon and Aaron Scott. In GTB class there will be Andrew and George Christopher at the wheel of the F430 Challenge of the SEB Team. In GTC class will be competing the 458 Challenge EVO of team Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering for Pail Bailey and Andy Schulz.

History.

Ferrari has notched up over 30 wins at Donington Park. The first dates back to 1998 with the beautiful 333 SP of JB-Giesse team driven by Vincenzo Sospiri and Emmanuel Collard who triumphed in a race of the International Sport Racing Series. The latest was less than a year ago in the British GT Cup championship, when Darren Nelson and Adam Carroll won in the 458 GT3 Italia of FF Corse.