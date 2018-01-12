12 gennaio 2018

Maranello, 12 January 2018 - In the BUTE British GT Cup championship Ferrari customer team drivers stood out in the GTC class where two crews took second and third places in the standings behind Jake Rattenbury. The crew made by Bonamy Grimes/Johnny Mowlem, and that of Graham Lucking/James Little/Leyton Clarke, both drove a 458 Challenge EVO of FF Corse. Laurent De Meeus/Jamie Stanley, and Mark Brough/Charlie Hollings, also did well. The 458 Italia GT3 of G-Cat Racing also excelled in the GTO class.