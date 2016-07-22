Little Budworth, 22 July 2016 – The GT Cup makes visit to the famous Oulton Park circuit and the stage is set for what should be two very entertaining races. In the GTO class John Dhillon and Aaron Scott will try to find a place on the podium with their AF Corse Ferrari 458 Italia GT3.

GTC.

The GTC group sees among the key players Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz will in the Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO of team Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering.

Schedule.

Race-1 will be on Saturday at 14.15 (15.15 CET) while Race-2 will be on Sunday at 17.25 (18.25 CET).

Picture: Sportscarfan917