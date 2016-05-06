Brands Hatch, 6 May – The Round 2 of British GT Cup Championship 2016 season will be at Brands Hatch this weekend. Three Ferraris will be racing on the spectacular English track.

The cars.

In GTO class will be racing the 458 Italia GT3 no. 13 entered by AF Corse and driven by John Dhillon and Aaron Scott. In GTB class there will be Andrew and George Christopher at the wheel of the F430 Challenge of the SEB Team. In GTC class will be competing the 458 Challenge EVO of team Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering for Pail Bailey and Andy Schulz.

Schedule.

Three races are scheduled for the weekend. The first one will start on Saturday at 1.20pm (14.20 CET) while Race-2 will be at 4.25pm (17.25). On Sunday the only race of the day will start at 5.35pm (18.35 CET).