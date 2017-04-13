13 aprile 2017

Maranello, 13 April 2017 - Ferrari left Silverstone and the first event of the Britcar championship, at the end of last week, with two wins in two races. The 458 Challenge EVO dominated a class and won a total of nine podiums. Race-1. The first race was dominated by the 458 Challenge EVO of DMS Motorsport with FF Corse entrusted to the great Mike Wilds, previously in F1 with BRM and champion in 2016 together with his son Anthony, and Dino Zamparelli, former Formula Renault champion and GP3 driver. Wilds and Zamparelli were over 30 seconds ahead of the FF Corse’s Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem, second in Class 2 Endurance. Third place went to Charlie Hollings and Marc Brough also on a 458 Challenge EVO car. Of note was also the second place of Witt Gamski and Ross Wylie with the 458 GTE of MJC in a race won by the Mosler of NGM Sport with Manuel Cintrano and Javier Morcillo. Race-2. In the second race the overall win and Class 2 Endurance went to Grimes and Mowlem who finished 10 seconds ahead of Nigel Hudson and Adam Wilcox in the Aston Martin of JMH Automotive. Hollings and Brough took second place in the class and third overall, while Wilds and Zamparelli completed the podium. They had seemed on their way to another victory before a problem at the pit stop cost precious seconds. In Class 1 Endurance the Aston Martin finished ahead of the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of FF Corse crewed by Calum Lockie and David Mason while third place went to Gamski and Wylie with the 458 GTE of MJC. Next round. The Britcar Endurance Championship returns on 5 and 6 May at Snetterton where Ferrari has won nearly 40 times.