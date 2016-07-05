05 luglio 2016

Thruxton, 5 July 2016 - The Britcar Championship saw another victory for the Ferrari of FF Corse driven by the Wilds, father and son. The two, in the yellow 458 Challenge no. 9, won Class 2 to come third overall. Scary moment. The race was no stroll for the pair because Mike suffered a puncture to his left rear tyre on one of the fastest stretches of the track and had to use all his experience to avoid spinning out. Back on track after losing a lap, Anthony managed to seal a win in the category. Podium. In Class 1 the 458 GT3 Italia of Calum Lockie and David Mason also secured a podium, finishing third behind the Audi of Hanson-Moore and the Lamborghini of Dolby-Mustill. The next round is in three weeks at Croft, for a 3-hour race.