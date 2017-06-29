29 giugno 2017

Maranello, 29 June 2017 - The Ferrari teams involved in the Britcar championship at Silverstone came away from the Endurance and Sprint categories with an impressive haul. Race-1. Ferrari's dominance of the first race was almost total. Witt Gamski and Ross Wylie with the 458 Italia GTE of MJC Furlonger dominated Endurance Class 1. The two finished almost two minutes ahead of their nearest pursuers. The 458 Challenge EVO of FF Corse crewed by Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem, crossed the line in second, over a minute in front of the twin car driven by Graham Lucking and Leyton Clarke. Ferrari also triumphed in Sprint Class 1 with David Mason and Calum Lockie in the 458 Italia GT3 of FF Corse, while Robert MacFarlane took third in the Sprint Class 3 with a 360 Challenge of FF Corse. Race-2. The second race saw the usual midrace stop for the Sprint Series crews. Mason-Lockie finished first with MacFarlane in third. Ferrari triumphed again among the remaining cars, with a win for Gamski-Wylie a lap ahead of their nearest rivals. The same went for Lucking-Clarke, taking revenge on Grimes-Mowlem who had to settle for second place. Championship. Gamski and Wylie now lead the overall standings overtaking the Ginetta drivers of Team-HARD, Simon Rudd, Tom Barley and Will Phillips. The pair also top the Class 1 standings while Grimes and Mowlem are out in front in Class 2. Mason and Lockie lead Sprint Class 1. The next round is on 29 July at Brands Hatch.