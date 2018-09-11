11 settembre 2018

Maranello – Ferrari left Snetterton with four wins in two races over the weekend. Class S2A. Regular competitor in the Ferrari Challenge Europe, Laurent De Meeus, together with Jamie Stanley, triumphed in the Invitational S2A class at the wheel of a 488 Challenge. The pair also won the two overall races. Class A1. The other Ferrari, the 458 Italia GT3 of Ross Wylie and David Mason, took second place in both races, winning the S1 class on both occasions. The next round is at Silverstone on 6 October.