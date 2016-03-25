25 marzo 2016

Silverstone, 25 March 2016 - The new Britcar Endurance Championship kicks off this weekend on the legendary Silverstone track. Various cars have been entered including two Ferraris. Class 1. The FF Corse team will field a Ferrari 458 Italia in Class 1. Its experienced drivers Calum Lockie and David Mason will be up against the cars of many manufacturers from around the world. Class 2. The FF Corse team will enter another 458 Italia in Class 2, with Bonamy Grimes and the highly experienced Johnny Mowlem at the wheel. The race is due to start at 3.55 pm local time (4.55 pm CET) and will run for two hours.