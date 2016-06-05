05 giugno 2016

Castle Donington, 5 June - A fantastic Ferrari one-two on the Donington Park weekend: this was the highlight of Round 3 of the new Britcar Championship. The win came in Class 2 courtesy of Lleyton Clarke and Simon Atkinson on a 458 Challenge EVO. In second place came Mike Wilds, who drove for Ensign and BRM in Formula 1 during the 1970s, at the wheel of a sister 458 Challenge EVO entered by FF Corse team. His son Anthony was his partner at the wheel of car number 9. The Ferraris were in second and third place in the overall race that was won by Hanson-Moore on an Audi. Unlucky race. Another 458 Challenge was entered to the race, the number 1 of Calum Lockie and David Mason but they were forced to retire on the opening lap. Next event, on 3 July, is the 2 Hours of Thruxton.