Brand new challenge for Club Competizioni GT at Mugello

The first Club Competizioni GT season could not have come to a more fitting conclusion, as sixteen of the cars that have helped to write Prancing Horse history took to the track for the Ferrari Finali Mondiali at Mugello.

On Sunday at the end of the Ferrari Show, some splendid exponents from the last thirty years of closed-wheel competition history got a chance to savour the 5-plus kilometres of asphalt set amidst the Tuscan hills.

On-track activity continued over Monday and Tuesday, where, for the first time this season, Club members donned race overalls and helmets to face an authentic endurance race. The protagonists this time, however, were not the cars which had participated in the private practice sessions, but rather karts on the adjacent ‘Mugellino’ track. The challenge was made all the more interesting by the presence in the various teams of official Competizioni GT drivers. The mini-marathon, in the end, turned out to be great fun for all the participants involved.

Earlier, over the three days of the Finali Mondiali, the on-track Mugello action had included the participation of two 458 Italia GT, four 458 Italia GT3, four 488 GT3 and, for the first time this year, a 488 GTE, testimony to the fact that Club participants are even able to use current production series cars. Among the more historical models whose engines roared back into life once again, were a 360 GT, a 348 GTC/LM and two F430 GT cars.