Misano Adriatico, 3 April 2017 - The 2017 season of the Blancpain Sprint Cup kicked off at Misano with two victories for Ferrari customer teams. The two races at the World Circuit Marco Simoncelli were spectacular and packed with excitement. Qualifying Race. The race on Saturday was stopped after half a lap following an incident triggered by an Audi and a Lamborghini, which also involved the entirely innocent Ferrari no. 55 of Spirit of Race, driven by Phil Quaife and Lorenzo Casé. After the interruption the race resumed and victory in the Pro-Am class went to defending champion Michael Broniszewski in the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing shared with Giacomo Piccini. The pair were followed by teammates Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam in a splendid one-two, while overall victory went to Maximilian Buhk and Franck Perera in the Mercedes of HTP Motorsport. Main Race. Ferrari also triumphed in the Pro-Am class in the Main Race where again there were plenty of thrills. Early in the race Broniszewski was penalised for coming into contact with an opponent. However, victory went to another Ferrari, the no. 333 of Rinaldi Racing with Daniel Keilwitz and Alexander Mattschull, who deserved their win. Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam (Kessel Racing TP12) again took second and although rookies currently top the championship standings. Next meetings. The Blancpain GT Championship resumes in three weeks with the first race of the Endurance Cup at Monza, while the Sprint Cup is back on 6 and 7 May at Brands Hatch.