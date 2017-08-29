29 agosto 2017

Maranello, 29 August 2017 – Ferrari emerged from the Blancpain Sprint Cup in Budapest last weekend with three wins, two podiums and one title. David Perel and Stephen Earle in the Ferrari 458 Italia of Kessel Racing secured the Am Cup in the Sprint series with one race to go. Am Cup. Perel and Earle sealed the Am Cup with pole position before the Qualifying Race, leaving their rivals with no chance of closing the gap. The Budapest result also put Perel on track for overall victory in the Am Cup, while in the Endurance series the South African shares first place with the other winners of the 24-hour of Spa-Francorchamps, Marco Zanuttini and Jacques Duyver. Pro-Am Cup. A Ferrari crew is now certain to win the Pro-Am Cup class in the Sprint series. Daniel Keilwitz and Alexander Mattschull came first in Budapest with the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing but Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam in the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing TP12 were close behind them in both the Qualifying Race and Main Race. Only 13 points separates the two crews, with everyone else now mathematically out of the running. Silver Cup. Lorenzo Casé and Phil Quaife also did well in Budapest, with the 488 GT3 of AF Corse placed twice in second in the Silver Cup class, won by Jules Szymkoviack and Fabian Schiller in the Mercedes of HTP Motorsport. In both races Dries Vanthoor and Marcel Fassler of Belgian Team WRT were overall winners. The next round is 15-17 September at the Nürburgring.